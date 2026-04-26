Crew of "Rico" from 92nd Brigade shot down seven "Shaheds" in three hours of combat operations. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, named after Ivan Sirko, destroyed seven Russian "Shahed" drones in three hours of combat operations.
According to Censor.NET, the "Rico" crew destroyed the targets using Ukrainian interceptor drones, preventing them from reaching their targets.
It is noted that the unit has already shot down a total of about 90 drones of this type.
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