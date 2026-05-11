Pilots of 66th Mechanised Brigade destroyed 12 motorcycles, cars and quad bike belonging to occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave have struck Russian logistics vehicles in the Lyman sector.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy is increasingly using light vehicles to improve manoeuvrability and carry out logistical tasks near the front line.
Among the destroyed equipment:
- 12 motorcycles;
- 3 cars;
- 1 quad bike.
The brigade notes that Russian troops often abandon their vehicles and flee as soon as they spot Ukrainian FPV drones.
The soldiers shared footage of the destruction of enemy equipment on the brigade’s Telegram channel.
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