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Operators from SIGNUM battalion used FPV drones to eliminate 13 Russian infantrymen in forests of Lyman region. VIDEO
Drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade have eliminated Russian infantry in the forests of the Lyman region.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers are attempting to operate in small infantry groups to infiltrate the positions of the Defence Forces, but they are being detected in time by Ukrainian drone operators and eliminated.
As a result of skilful strikes, pilots using FPV drones on fibre-optic cables hit 13 Russian soldiers.
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