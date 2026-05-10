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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Drone operators from 414th Brigade’s "Madiar Birds" unit eliminated small assault group of five Russian invaders with three strikes. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector, drone operators from the 414th Brigade, ‘Madiar’s Birds’, eliminated a small assault group of invaders.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy was detected by drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras during one of the pilots’ combat sorties.

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After detecting the target, the fighters carried out three strikes from the drone and eliminated five Russian invaders.

As a result, the assault group was completely destroyed.

The footage was published by the soldiers on the brigade’s Telegram channel.

Watch more: USF struck "Tor-M2" air defence system, "Tunguska" air defence missile system, oil depot and enemy communications nodes. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11806) elimination (7281) Donetsk region (5732) drones (4537) thermal imager (5) Pokrovskyy district (1321) 414 Magyar’s Birds (136)
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