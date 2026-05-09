Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces group carried out strikes on key enemy military targets across several fronts.

According to Censor.NET, the 1st Separate Centre in the Zaporizhzhia region destroyed a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system, whilst operators struck railway tankers carrying fuel and lubricants, an oil depot, and an enemy temporary deployment point in the Luhansk region.

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Meanwhile, pilots from the ‘Phoenix’ border unit in the Luhansk region struck enemy gas infrastructure facilities, and fighters from the 413th ‘Raid’ regiment in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation struck a ‘Tunguska’ anti-aircraft missile and gun system.

In addition, pilots from the 412th "Nemesis" Brigade struck a communications tower and two communications nodes in the Zaporizhzhia region, whilst the 414th "Madyar Birds" Brigade struck a communications tower in the Donetsk region.

The operations were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Centre.

Systematic strikes on air defence, logistics, and communications infrastructure are gradually reducing the combat capabilities of Russian forces.

Watch more: USF carried out strikes on enemy UAV training centres, depots and command posts. VIDEO