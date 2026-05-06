USF carried out strikes on enemy UAV training centres, depots and command posts. VIDEO

Unmanned systems forces struck enemy troop concentrations and logistical support facilities.

According to Censor.NET, on 5 May in the Luhansk region, pilots from the 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion of the 414th ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Brigade struck an enemy deployment site – a training centre for UAV operators.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The operation was carried out jointly with the SSU’s "Alpha" Special Operations Centre.

At the same time, the 413th "Raid" Regiment struck logistics depots belonging to a unit of the Russian Federation’s 5th Army in the Donetsk region, whilst the 1st Separate Centre struck the command and observation post of a UAV unit.

The operations were carried out in coordination with the Unmanned Systems Forces’ Deep Strike Centre.

The video also shows footage of the enemy’s own surveillance of the recent strike on the "Kasta" radar.

Systematic strikes on training, logistical and command infrastructure significantly reduce the enemy’s ability to train, support and command units, leading to a loss of combat capability.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit Kasta radar, enemy depots and deployment sites in several directions. VIDEO

Watch more: 38 Russian air defence systems were struck by unmanned aerial systems during April. VIDEO