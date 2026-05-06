Chechen soldiers from Russian Armed Forces have shown aftermath of strike on "Kasta" radar station by Ukrainian FP-2 drones. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Footage showing the aftermath of the strike on the "Kasta" radar station has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the video was filmed by Chechen soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, and the strike was likely carried out using an FP-2-type drone.
The compromised equipment was identified by OSINT researcher Andrew Perpetua.
Details about the FP-2 drones
The FP-2 drone is a Ukrainian mid-range strike UAV (Middle Strike) developed by Fire Point. It is an adaptation of the previous FP-1 model, which was designed for long-range strikes.
According to official information, the FP-2 was designed to carry out strike missions near the front lines, with a reduced flight range in favor of a larger warhead and the capability for swarm operations—that is, the launch of multiple drones for a coordinated attack.
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