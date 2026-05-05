Unmanned Systems Forces hit Kasta radar, enemy depots and deployment sites in several directions. VIDEO
In coordination with the Center for Deep Strikes, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck a number of important enemy facilities on 3-5 May.
Censor.NET reports that the 1st Separate Center hit a Kasta radar station in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as a temporary personnel deployment site, a locomotive in Luhansk region and a logistics depot in Donetsk.
At the same time, soldiers of the 414th Brigade "Birds of Magyar" hit a field artillery depot, logistics depots and a personnel deployment site in Luhansk region, as well as a separate ammunition depot in Donetsk region.
In addition, elements of the enemy’s railway logistics came under attack, complicating its supply operations.
The systematic work of the Unmanned Systems Forces continues to consistently degrade the enemy’s combat capabilities in key directions.
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