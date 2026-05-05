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Soldiers of 119th Brigade repelled assault and destroyed column of enemy quad bikes in Sumy region. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 119th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a motorised ruscists' assault near the border in the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, on the morning of 3 May, Russian troops attempted to break through to the village of Riasne using a convoy of quad bikes and motorcycles.
With the support of the 419th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion, the 120th Separate Reconnaissance Regiment and the 1st Airborne Unit of the strike UAV company "Prime", Ukrainian defenders eliminated 18 enemy servicemen.
Two enemy motorcycles and eight quad bikes were also destroyed during the battle.
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