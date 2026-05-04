Border guards of Hart Brigade repel enemy breakthrough attempt in northern Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO

Border guards of the Hart Brigade repelled an attempted breakthrough by Russian forces across the state border near the village of Zemlianky in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

Censor.NET reports that the enemy operated in small infantry groups and used motorcycles under the cover of drones, artillery and aircraft, but was stopped while still approaching the border.

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According to Ukrainian troops, total enemy losses amounted to about 80 killed and wounded, after which the occupiers retreated.

The enemy is currently regrouping and is likely preparing new assault attempts in this direction.

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