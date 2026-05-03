Unmanned aerial systems struck air defence systems, radar stations and occupier deployment sites in several directions. VIDEO
Unmanned aerial systems have launched fresh strikes against key Russian targets across several fronts.
According to Censor.NET, the 1st Separate Centre struck a Pantsir-S1 air defence system in the Donetsk region, a Tor air defence system in the Luhansk region, a P-18 radar station in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as an enemy repair base and telecommunications centre.
Meanwhile, operators from the "Phoenix" border unit struck a P-18 radar in the Luhansk region.
In addition, fighters from the 412th Nemesis Brigade and the 1st Separate Centre struck six airspace control systems simultaneously.
Units of the 414th "Madyar Birds" Brigade also struck the permanent base of the "Storm" detachment and the base of the "Rubicon" unit in the Donetsk region, as well as another personnel deployment point in the Zaporizhzhia region.
As a result of the strikes, the enemy suffered casualties and its command and control system was disrupted.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password