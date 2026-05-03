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Three Russian "Shaheds" shot down over Rivne region by American AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing the downing of three Russian "Shahed" kamikaze drones in the skies over the Rivne region.
According to Censor.NET, during one of the enemy’s attacks, Defence Forces personnel destroyed the aerial targets using American AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.
Details about the AGM-114 Hellfire missiles
The AGM-114 Hellfire is an American air-to-ground guided anti-tank missile.
Most variants of the AGM-114 use a laser beam for guidance. The exceptions are the AGM-114K and AGM-114H, which have a built-in digital autopilot.
The missile can be re-guided after launch to destroy moving targets.
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