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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,334,030 people (+1,080 per day), 11,908 tanks, 41,193 artillery systems, 24,503 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,334,030 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 3, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,334,030 (+1,080) people
  • tanks – 11,908 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,503 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 41,193 (+76) units
  • MLRS - 1,765 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,357 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,306 (+12) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 269,813 (+2,224) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,579 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 93,556 (+282) units
  • Specialized equipment – 4,151 (+0) units

Watch more: Minus 218 drones, electronic warfare equipment, radars and 50 occupiers: Kharkiv detachment’s combat operations in April. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (11758) Armed Forces HQ (5113) liquidation (3041)
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