Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,334,030 people (+1,080 per day), 11,908 tanks, 41,193 artillery systems, 24,503 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,334,030 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 3, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,334,030 (+1,080) people
- tanks – 11,908 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,503 (+3) units
- artillery systems – 41,193 (+76) units
- MLRS - 1,765 (+2) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,357 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 352 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,306 (+12) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 269,813 (+2,224) units
- cruise missiles - 4,579 (+0) units
- Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 93,556 (+282) units
- Specialized equipment – 4,151 (+0) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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