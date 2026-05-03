Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,334,030 people (+1,080 per day), 11,908 tanks, 41,193 artillery systems, 24,503 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,334,030 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 3, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel—approximately 1,334,030 (+1,080) people

tanks – 11,908 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,503 (+3) units

artillery systems – 41,193 (+76) units

MLRS - 1,765 (+2) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,357 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 352 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,306 (+12) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 269,813 (+2,224) units

cruise missiles - 4,579 (+0) units

Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 93,556 (+282) units

Specialized equipment – 4,151 (+0) units

Watch more: Minus 218 drones, electronic warfare equipment, radars and 50 occupiers: Kharkiv detachment’s combat operations in April. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.