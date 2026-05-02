Minus 218 drones, electronic warfare equipment, radars and 50 occupiers: Kharkiv detachment’s combat operations in April. VIDEO

In April,border guards from the Kharkiv detachment eliminated 50 invaders and shot down 218 enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, 21 ammunition and fuel depots and 31 pieces of enemy equipment were also destroyed.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Separately, the troops reported the destruction of 24 enemy reconnaissance and communications assets, including electronic warfare equipment, radar stations and antennas, which significantly weakened the enemy’s capabilities.

In addition, 15 targets – enemy unit locations and command posts – were struck.

The video was published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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