Minus 218 drones, electronic warfare equipment, radars and 50 occupiers: Kharkiv detachment’s combat operations in April. VIDEO
In April,border guards from the Kharkiv detachment eliminated 50 invaders and shot down 218 enemy drones.
According to Censor.NET, 21 ammunition and fuel depots and 31 pieces of enemy equipment were also destroyed.
Separately, the troops reported the destruction of 24 enemy reconnaissance and communications assets, including electronic warfare equipment, radar stations and antennas, which significantly weakened the enemy’s capabilities.
In addition, 15 targets – enemy unit locations and command posts – were struck.
The video was published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password