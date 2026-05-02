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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,332,950 people (+1,240 per day), 11,906 tanks, 41,117 artillery systems, 24,500 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,332,950 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 2, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,332,950 (+1,240) people
  • tanks – 11,906 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,500 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 41,117 (+73) units
  • MLRS – 1,763 (+6) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,357 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 267,589 (+2,305) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 93,274 (+265) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,151 (+1) units

Read more: General Staff: Enemy attacks 21 times in Pokrovsk direction, with 55 combat engagements recorded across front overall

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