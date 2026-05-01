Drone found occupier with sabre in broken cabinet. VIDEO

Operators from the 1st Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade, ‘High-Altitude Predators’, have released a video showing the skilful elimination of a Russian invader. According to Censor.NET, the kamikaze drone spotted the target in an unusual location.

The published footage shows a Ukrainian drone flying into a half-ruined building and manoeuvring through the rooms. In one of them, the operator spotted a broken cupboard, inside which a Russian soldier was attempting to hide. Despite the occupier’s attempts to repel the attack by aiming a small arms weapon at the drone, his efforts proved futile. The footage clearly shows a sabre hanging from the occupier’s belt.

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