"SIGNUM" drone operators from 59th Brigade eliminated around 30 occupiers in forests near Lyman. VIDEO

Operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Brigade have demonstrated exceptional effectiveness in deploying the latest technologies on the battlefield. A video has been released online showing a large-scale elimination of enemy personnel in the wooded areas near Lyman in the Donetsk region. This was reported by Censor.NET.

A distinctive feature of this operation was the mass deployment of FPV drones using fibre-optic cables. This technology makes the drones immune to enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems and allows pilots to maintain perfect image quality right up to the moment of impact.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders strike occupiers’ Osa SAM system and Msta‑S and Giatsint‑S SP guns. VIDEO