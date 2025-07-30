ENG
Ukrainian defenders strike occupiers’ Osa SAM system and Msta‑S and Giatsint‑S SP guns. VIDEO

Fighters of the Shadow unit, 59th Assault Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, located a surface‑to‑air missile system and long‑range self‑propelled guns (SP guns) of the occupiers.

The video of the combat work was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

First, an Osa SAM system, used by Russian forces to counter Ukrainian drones, was spotted. The aerial reconnaissance team provided the coordinates, and friendly units struck the enemy air‑defence battery. Russian long‑range Msta‑S and Giatsint‑S self‑propelled guns met the same fate.

Russian Army elimination 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade anti-aircraft missile systems
