5th SAB soldiers destroy camouflaged occupiers’ tank, gun, dugouts, and engineering shelters. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a camouflaged tank of the occupiers, a gun, dugouts, and Russian engineering shelters.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

