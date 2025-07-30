221 1
5th SAB soldiers destroy camouflaged occupiers’ tank, gun, dugouts, and engineering shelters. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a camouflaged tank of the occupiers, a gun, dugouts, and Russian engineering shelters.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
