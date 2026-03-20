Massive assault failed: 20 enemy vehicles and half hundred occupiers destroyed near Lyman. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled a large-scale offensive by Russian invaders in the Lyman sector. As a result of coordinated actions by several units, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the successful defensive operation was carried out by soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave, together with units the Third Army Corps and the 20th Unmanned Systems Brigade (K-2 Battalion).

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Results of repelling the attack

Enemy losses: Nearly 50 Russian occupiers eliminated.

Equipment destroyed: Over 20 units of enemy military equipment have been put out of action.

Tactics: A significant portion of the occupiers’ armoured vehicles were blown up using remotely planted mines, which came as a surprise to the advancing forces.

The published video footage contains scenes of fierce combat, shots of enemy equipment detonating in minefields, and the precise work of artillery and drones against the remnants of assault groups. Thanks to the effective coordination between infantry, engineering units and UAV operators, the front line in this sector was successfully held.

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