Operators of the Lasar’s Group’s attack UAVs, part of the Ukrainian National Guard, carried out an extremely successful operation, destroying six BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the destruction of an entire battery of enemy MLRS was the result of meticulous preparation and coordination between several units. The enemy’s equipment was located within the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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Course of the operation:

Analysis and reconnaissance: Lasar’s Group of the NGU conducted joint analytical work with the 2nd Battalion "Shchedryk" of the 411th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Yastruby".

Target detection: "Shchedryk" fighters conducted further reconnaissance of the area where enemy assets were deployed and promptly relayed the precise coordinates to the Guardsmen.

Strike: "Lasar" strike drones were deployed to hunt down the Russian "Grad" systems. Thanks to precise hits, all six launchers were destroyed.

The successful elimination of the battery significantly reduced the intensity of enemy fire on Ukrainian infantry positions in this hot sector of the front.

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