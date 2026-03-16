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Occupier films destroyed convoy of his accomplices: "F#ck if I know – this is f#cked up. Here’s one body, here’s the second, the third". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian occupier documenting the damage inflicted by fire on a column of his own units near Malynivka in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Censor.NET, the footage shows significant enemy losses in terms of personnel and equipment.
Warning! Contains strong language! Not recommended for watching by people of an unstable psyche!
The footage shows:
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around a dozen Russian soldiers eliminated;
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four motorcycles completely burnt out, which the enemy used for assault operations;
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one UAZ vehicle (bukhanka), loaded with provisions.
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