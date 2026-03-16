Occupier films destroyed convoy of his accomplices: "F#ck if I know – this is f#cked up. Here’s one body, here’s the second, the third". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian occupier documenting the damage inflicted by fire on a column of his own units near Malynivka in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Censor.NET, the footage shows significant enemy losses in terms of personnel and equipment.

Warning! Contains strong language! Not recommended for watching by people of an unstable psyche!

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Minus 33 occupiers and 4 pieces of equipment: fighters of "Pomsta" brigade struck in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

The footage shows:

around a dozen Russian soldiers eliminated;

four motorcycles completely burnt out, which the enemy used for assault operations;

one UAZ vehicle (bukhanka), loaded with provisions.

Watch more: Occupier with fixed bayonet enters duel with Ukrainian drone. VIDEO