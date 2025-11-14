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News Video Drones against occupiers
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K-2 brigade fighters eliminate Russian infantry with strike drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade K-2 eliminate enemy infantry with precision strikes from attack drones.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, according to Censor.NET.

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drones (4683) 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "K-2" (11)
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