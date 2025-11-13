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News Video Drones against occupiers
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Occupiers fail to hide behind trees from drones of 414th USF Brigade. VIDEO

Fighters of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces continue taking out Russian occupiers on the front line.

A video of the elimination of enemy infantry has been published on the WORMBUSTERS unit's channel, according to Censor.NET.

Watch more: Two occupiers are hiding garage, waiting for Ukrainian drone strike: "We’re f#cked!". VIDEO

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