2 379 5
Occupiers fail to hide behind trees from drones of 414th USF Brigade. VIDEO
Fighters of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces continue taking out Russian occupiers on the front line.
A video of the elimination of enemy infantry has been published on the WORMBUSTERS unit's channel, according to Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password