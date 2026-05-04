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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Strikes on Russian logistics
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NGU units hit nearly 400 enemy artillery systems, 21 tanks and 52 EW systems in April. VIDEO

Throughout April 2026, fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out strikes on the occupiers’ positions, equipment, and logistics along the entire front line.

Censor.NET reports that over the month, a significant number of enemy targets were hit, which substantially affected the enemy’s offensive capabilities.

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In particular, the following were destroyed:

  • 395 artillery systems;
  • 70 armored vehicles;
  • 906 vehicles;
  • 21 tanks;
  • 52 electronic warfare systems;
  • 11 anti-aircraft missile systems;
  • 14 multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 107 ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots.

The National Guard’s systematic combat work continues to consistently reduce the enemy’s combat capability and offensive potential.

Watch more: Operators of 414th Brigade Magyar’s Birds fry ruscist’s "decision-making center" with attack drone. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian fighter pilot launched two missile strikes on high-rise building housing occupiers. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11769) tank (1171) elimination (7245) National Guard (686) artillery (316) logistics (40) MLRS (181) drones (4486) anti-aircraft missile systems (221) EW (144)
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