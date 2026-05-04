Ukrainian fighter pilot launched two missile strikes on high-rise building housing occupiers. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing a Ukrainian Air Force pilot striking a concentration of occupying forces.
According to Censor.NET, intelligence established that the Russians were hiding in one of the high-rise buildings on the front line.
Two missile strikes were launched from a fighter jet at the enemy’s location, based on the coordinates provided.
As a result, the building was destroyed along with the enemy personnel.
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