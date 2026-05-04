ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11081 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
5 244 27

Ukrainian fighter pilot launched two missile strikes on high-rise building housing occupiers. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing a Ukrainian Air Force pilot striking a concentration of occupying forces.

According to Censor.NET, intelligence established that the Russians were hiding in one of the high-rise buildings on the front line.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Two missile strikes were launched from a fighter jet at the enemy’s location, based on the coordinates provided.

As a result, the building was destroyed along with the enemy personnel.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,335,150 personnel (+1,120 in past 24 hours), 11,914 tanks, 41,306 artillery systems, and 24,507 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (11769) elimination (7245) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3516) Air forces (1979) air pilot (72) fighter jet (47)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 