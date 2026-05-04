Drone operators from the 414th Brigade Magyar’s Birds spotted an occupier who was trying to hide from the fighters’ attack drones.

Censor.NET reports that as the UAV approached, the ruscist immediately tried to flee but failed.

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The attack UAV closed in on the enemy at close range and exploded near the invader’s "decision-making center," eliminating him.

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