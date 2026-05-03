FPV drone from 18th Army Corps struck 8 occupiers in single strike in Sumy region. VIDEO

In the Sumy region, a Ukrainian FPV drone belonging to the 18th Army Corps struck a group of invaders.

According to Censor.NET, the pilot spotted a group of eight enemy infantrymen moving along the road and immediately launched a precision strike with the drone.

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As a result, a single Ukrainian drone eliminated eight Russian invaders.

Sumy sector

Russian troops are attempting to expand their area of control in the Hrabovske and Myropilske districts of the Sumy region.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Operation.

According to Tregubov, active attempts by the Russians to advance westwards, directly across the border, have been recorded.

"Relying on the captured settlements – there are two that have been captured, so to speak, in a secure manner – these are Hrabovske and Myropilske. They are now trying to expand along the border, but they are also trying to push further in. But Ukrainian troops have already withdrawn to prepared positions there. And it is much harder to create a ‘surprise’ there. The only option there is to try to push through, but the Russians currently lack the strength to do so effectively," the spokesperson said.

Read more: Occupiers are attempting to expand their area of control in Sumy region, — Trehubov