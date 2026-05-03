Occupiers are attempting to expand their area of control in Sumy region, — Trehubov
Russian troops are attempting to expand their area of control in the Hrabovske and Myropilske districts of the Sumy region.
This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET, which cites Suspilne.Sumy.
What is known
According to Trehubov, there have been active attempts by Russians to advance westward, directly across the border.
"Using the captured settlements as a foothold—there are essentially two that have been captured, and they’re firmly held: Hrabovske and Myropilske. Right now, they’re trying to expand along the border, but they’re also trying to push further in. But Ukrainian troops have already withdrawn there and are now holding prepared positions. And it’s much harder to create a ‘surprise’ there. The only thing they can do there is try to push through, but right now the Russians don’t have enough forces to effectively break through," the spokesperson said.
Destruction of Russian military equipment
In addition, Russian occupiers are making minimal use of military equipment. Specifically, in the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces Operation, Ukrainian troops destroyed 19 Russian tanks and 16 armored vehicles in April.
What led up to
As a reminder, yesterday the "Kursk" military group denied Russian claims that it had captured the village of Myropillia in the Sumy region.
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