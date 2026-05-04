A video has been published online showing Ukrainian pilots successfully targeting an African mercenary serving in the Russian occupation forces.

According to Censor.NET, the latest target was destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast.

Footage filmed by fighters from the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems ‘Madyar’s Birds’ shows the ‘Russian’ first running along the road and then searching in vain for cover among the branches of a fallen tree.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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