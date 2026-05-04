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News Video African mercenaries of Russian army
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African mercenary in Russian army runs along road and hides among branches of fallen tree, trying in vain to avoid being struck by drone. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing Ukrainian pilots successfully targeting an African mercenary serving in the Russian occupation forces.

According to Censor.NET, the latest target was destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast.

Footage filmed by fighters from the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems ‘Madyar’s Birds’ shows the ‘Russian’ first running along the road and then searching in vain for cover among the branches of a fallen tree.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: SSU "Alpha" drone operators eliminated 56 occupiers using FPV drones equipped with thermal imagers during night-time sorties. VIDEO

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Donetsk region (5708) Russian mercenaries (223) drones (4486) Pokrovsk (875) Pokrovskyy district (1307) 414 Magyar’s Birds (132)
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