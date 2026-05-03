SSU "Alpha" drone operators eliminated 56 occupiers using FPV drones equipped with thermal imagers during night-time sorties. VIDEO

Special forces from the Security Service of Ukraine’s ‘Alfa’ unit carried out strikes against enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, pilots using strike drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras eliminated 56 Russian troops during night-time combat sorties.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The caption accompanying the video also notes that over the past week, Alpha operators have struck approximately 2,500 occupiers.

See also on Censor.NET: Three Russian "Shaheds" shot down over Rivne region by American AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. VIDEO

See also: Marines of the 36th Brigade repelled an assault in the Kostyantynivka sector and destroyed the occupiers’ MLRS. VIDEO