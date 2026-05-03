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SSU "Alpha" drone operators eliminated 56 occupiers using FPV drones equipped with thermal imagers during night-time sorties. VIDEO
Special forces from the Security Service of Ukraine’s ‘Alfa’ unit carried out strikes against enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, pilots using strike drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras eliminated 56 Russian troops during night-time combat sorties.
The caption accompanying the video also notes that over the past week, Alpha operators have struck approximately 2,500 occupiers.
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