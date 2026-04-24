"SKELIA" regiment assault troops capture Russian mercenary from Kenya in Kupiansk. VIDEO
Warriors of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "SKELIA" have captured a Russian mercenary who turned out to be a Kenyan citizen.
According to Censor.NET, the capture took place during combat operations in Kupiansk. According to the defenders, foreigners come to Ukrainian soil for money, but very quickly realise they have not ended up at a "job," but in a real hell. Another foreigner added to the prisoner exchange pool once again confirms Russia’s practice of using African citizens as "cannon fodder" in assault operations.
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