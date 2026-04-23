Russia has intensified attempts to approach Kupiansk, - Trehubov

Russian troops are attempting to infiltrate the area around Kupiansk from the north, but Ukrainian defense forces are repelling the attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

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"There is currently an attempt to advance through the village of Holubivka, north of the city, and an attempt to infiltrate through it. Unfortunately, the Russians have advanced a little closer than they were before, so these attempts are quite active now, because the distance between Russian positions and the city of Kupiansk has decreased," said Trehubov.

He also noted that there has been an increase in combat activity in one sector of the front, particularly due to increased vegetation. This makes it more difficult to monitor the enemy and creates additional tactical opportunities for the adversary.

According to the spokesperson, Russian troops continue to try to put pressure on Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Oskil River.

They are attempting to reduce Ukraine’s foothold and advance toward Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Trehubov also emphasized that statements by Russian officials regarding the alleged capture of the city do not reflect the actual situation on the front lines.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, four others injured. PHOTO

What happened before?

Russian forces have stepped up their drone attacks following an improvement in weather conditions in the Kupiansk area. Ukrainian forces are destroying launch sites and UAV operators.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces are eliminating Russian drone operators near Kupiansk – 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade