Russian bows and crosses himself before Ukrainian drone, asking to be taken prisoner. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance by Ukrainian forces continues to demonstrate not only high effectiveness in eliminating the enemy but also the ability to capture prisoners remotely. A video of a successful operation by fighters of the SKELIA Separate Assault Regiment near the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk direction has been published online. Censor.NET reports.

Thanks to continuous aerial surveillance, the occupier, left on his own, was deprived of any chance of a successful escape and began asking to be taken prisoner.

"A Russian occupier tried to hide in a tree line after being spotted by the SKELIA regiment’s reconnaissance drone. Several attempts to flee proved unsuccessful, as he was tracked continuously from the air. In the end, he chose the only option that gave him a chance to survive — he surrendered to the drone," the caption to the video says.

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