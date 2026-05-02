Drone operators from 116th Mechanised Brigade used strike FPV drone to sever both lower limbs of African mercenary fighting for Russian Federation. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, pilots from the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade launched a powerful strike using an FPV drone against a Russian-backed African mercenary.

According to Censor.NET, the strike and explosion of the drone severed both of the enemy’s lower limbs.

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Aerial reconnaissance footage from the "Khorne Group" unit of the 116th Mechanised Brigade.

Read more: Contracts with payments of UAH 250,000-400,000 depending on combat missions planned for AFU infantrymen

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