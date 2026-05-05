DIU fighters struck Russian boats and Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea throughout April. VIDEO

During an operation in April 2026, reconnaissance units of the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, known as the ‘Prymary’, struck a number of targets linked to the enemy’s airborne assault capabilities, naval support, and aviation component in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.

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What was hit?

The following were struck and put out of action:

• three Project 05060 assault boats;

• a support vessel;

• a hangar for storing Project 05060 assault boats;

• a Be-12 ‘Chaika’ amphibious anti-submarine aircraft.

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"A separate incident involved the 'Prymary' evading an enemy MANPADS. Despite attempts by the Muscovites to hinder the execution of the combat mission, the DIU specialists continued the operation and achieved another significant result, which weakens the Russian occupation army," the statement reads.