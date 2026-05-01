Alaudinov’s meeting recorded and occupiers from "Akhmat" eliminated: unique DIU operation in Sumy region. VIDEO

The DIU special unit "Shamanbat", comprising Ichkerian fighters, together with the 104th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces "Horyn" and the DIU's intelligence operations unit, carried out an operation between February and April to eliminate Russian Federation troops from the "Akhmat" unit in the Sumy sector.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A former member of the "Akhmat" unit, with whom contact was established in early 2025, passed on information about the enemy’s plans and intentions to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

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Subsequently, the intelligence officers organised the agent’s safe passage to territory controlled by Ukraine.

It is noted that he installed a listening device, delivered across the front line by an FPV drone, in the "Akhmat" meeting room, which allowed the Main Intelligence Directorate to record the conversations of the entire unit’s command staff.

"A high level of awareness of the enemy’s plans and capabilities allowed Ukrainian special forces to strike Kadyrovites with precision during their movements and in areas of concentration," the statement reads.

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Over the course of two months, "Akhmat" suffered its heaviest losses since the start of the full-scale invasion: 41 killed and 87 wounded. A further hundred-plus mercenaries are listed as missing in action.

Over 160 armoured and motor vehicles, more than 25 UAVs of various types, as well as communications equipment, electronic warfare/electronic countermeasures systems, engineering equipment and machinery, weapons and fuel depots, and other military assets have also been destroyed or damaged.

Abdul Hakim, commander of the Ichkerian volunteers of the DIU special unit ‘Shamanbat’, has urged Chechens not to sign up and to avoid conscription into the Russian army. If joining its ranks cannot be avoided, he advised them to immediately contact Ukrainian intelligence and surrender to save their lives.

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