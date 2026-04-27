2,000 Russian servicemen from Crimea killed in war in Ukraine, - Crimea.Realities investigation. PHOTOS

The Crimea.Realities project has verified 2,000 obituaries of Russian servicemen from occupied Crimea. The highest number of those killed has been recorded in Sevastopol, while the share of prisoners among the losses is growing, and the number of volunteers is declining.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty.

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Radio Liberty’s Crimea.Realities project has verified 2,000 obituaries of Russian servicemen from occupied Crimea as part of the Cargo 200 project and analyzed data about them.

What the investigators found

The conclusions reached by the editorial team based on the established, albeit incomplete, data are as follows:

According to the data we have managed to establish, the majority of obituaries relate to Sevastopol – 520 people, with the Kerch (Leninskyi) district ranking second, with 225 death notices.

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Among the dead, the number of volunteers is declining, while the number of prisoners is growing. In 2023 and 2024, up to 70 obituaries of volunteers were recorded each year, while in 2025 only 28 such cases were identified. Prisoners account for at least 10% of all obituaries.

It was established that 486 of those killed were contract soldiers, 235 were regular Russian military personnel, 201 were prisoners, 199 were volunteers, 118 were mobilized soldiers and 12 were conscripts.

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More on the eliminated Crimeans

The highest number of obituaries found was in 2024, with 601. The second-highest figure was in 2025, with 582 obituaries. These data are not exhaustive: many Russian servicemen from Crimea have been listed as missing for years, while information about some of those killed is not made public.

The age of those killed is mostly 40-50. Of the 2,000 obituaries, about 500 concern men born in the 1970s and 1960s.

Among Russian army formations, the largest number of obituaries is linked to Russia’s 810th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade, with 311. In recent years, Crimeans have increasingly been killed while serving in formations not stationed in Crimea.

Recent death notices most often arrive in Crimea from Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

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More details on the obituary data are available on the Cargo 200 project website. A personal profile has been created for each person killed, and several filters can be used simultaneously to search for information.

Read more: "USF units are striking 1,500–2,000 km deep into Russian territory and eliminating over 30,000 occupiers every month," — Madiar