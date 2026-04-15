Fedorov ahead of Ramstein: Russia’s losses have reached level exceeding pace of its mobilisation

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov outlined Ukraine’s priorities in defending itself against Russian aggression ahead of the Ramstein-format meeting.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Ukraine seeks peace. Our diplomatic efforts continue every day. But diplomacy works when Ukraine is strong on the battlefield and when Russia’s ability to continue the war is significantly reduced.

Our approach to the war is based on three domains — air, land, and economy. And it is already delivering results," the statement says.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany begin exchanging battlefield data: Fedorov and Pistorius sign memorandum

According to Fedorov, Russia launched 462 ballistic missiles, nearly 600 cruise missiles, and 27,000 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine over the winter.

"Ukraine has held out. We have strengthened air defense. The interception rate for cruise missiles has reached nearly 80%, and for drones up to 90%.

I thank our partners for their support through the PURL programme. Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland for Patriot missiles. The United States, for enabling partners to purchase the necessary interceptors," the minister noted.

Read more: Protecting skies and supplying drone teams: Ukraine and Norway have agreed on priorities for cooperation, — Fedorov

Enemy losses

Fedorov stressed that on the battlefield, Ukraine is not only holding its positions but also increasing the pressure.

"Russia’s losses have reached a level exceeding the pace of its mobilisation. We are making every metre of Ukrainian land extraordinarily costly for the enemy. Today, Russia is losing 254 troops for every square kilometre, and in the Donetsk region, the average is 428.

At the same time, we are intensifying pressure on Russia’s economy, particularly in the energy sector. We are disrupting logistics, increasing costs, and reducing the resources available to finance the war," he added.

Ukraine’s priorities, Fedorov said, remain unchanged: air defense, scaling up Ukrainian drones and missiles, as well as the supply of long-range artillery ammunition.

"Today, we will present new initiatives to strengthen cooperation. These are genuine win-win partnerships," the defense minister concluded.

Read more: Ministry of Defence is launching new model of defence procurement to enable rapid implementation of innovations, – Fedorov

Background

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group began in Berlin on April 15.

Read more: More than 1,000 Drone Line crews are hitting every fourth target on front, Fedorov says