Ministry of Defence is launching new model of defence procurement to enable rapid implementation of innovations, – Fedorov

The Ministry of Defence is scaling up defence innovation, in particular by launching a new procurement model.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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Pilot project

"In modern warfare, the winner is whoever implements new technologies faster. The government has launched a pilot project that enables the rapid procurement, testing and implementation of innovative solutions for defence needs.

Previously, there was no procedure allowing the Ministry of Defence to procure innovations for testing within the armed forces. Innovations reached the armed forces in a haphazard manner," Fedorov emphasised.

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What are the key changes?

The Ministry of Defence has the right to procure innovative products quickly under a simplified procedure.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive innovations for combat testing and make decisions regarding their effectiveness.

Solutions proven in combat are then included in the procurement requirements.

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"This project, together with previous changes regarding a new approach to defence procurement of UAVs, aims to provide the troops only with equipment proven to be effective.

"We are talking about innovative products, technologies, software and solutions that can enhance the troops’ capabilities right now.

This shortens the path from development to deployment, allows for a quicker response to the needs of the front line, and establishes systematic feedback between the military and developers," the minister explained.

"Our task is to ensure that the most effective technologies reach the military as quickly as possible and are scaled up," he concluded.