AFU brigades get additional UAH 4.5bn for procurement of drones and EW via DOT-Chain Defence – Defense Ministry

Combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February received additional funding of more than UAH 4.5 billion to purchase drones and electronic warfare (EW) equipment through the DOT-Chain Defence system.

The Ministry of Defense reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Funds already available

The funds are already available in the accounts in personal dashboards in DOT-Chain Defence, so brigades can immediately place orders for the required items.

DOT-Chain Defence operates on a marketplace principle, where service members can choose the strike assets and EW equipment they need. Currently, more than 470 equipment models from 135 manufacturers are available on the platform.

Over six months, around 350,000 units of equipment worth more than UAH 16 billion have already been delivered through the DOT-Chain Defence system.

Read more: MoD state enterprise seeks drone suppliers for February–March, Nashi Hroshi reports

Monthly funding

As a reminder, units on the line of combat contact receive monthly funding to order the equipment they need and obtain it promptly.

If you have any questions about using DOT-Chain Defence, contact your support manager from the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).

Read more: Poland becomes top importer of Chinese drone parts. Ukraine receives part of it – media