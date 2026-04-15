Putin wants to show Russian troops have gained "invincible momentum," but they are now losing more than they recruit, Healey says

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are currently conducting successful counterattacks along the entire front line, while for four consecutive months, Russia has been losing more troops than it has been recruiting.

This was stated by UK Defence Secretary John Healey at a press conference following the 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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"Invincible momentum"

"Putin wants the world to think his troops have gained invincible momentum on the battlefield, but for four months in a row, Russia has been losing more troops than it has been recruiting, and Putin wants the world to believe Ukrainians have no choice but to concede. Well, it is Ukrainians who have been conducting successful counterattacks across the entire front line in recent weeks," Healey said.

Read more: Fedorov ahead of Ramstein: Russia’s losses have reached level exceeding pace of its mobilisation

Support for Ukraine

The UK defence chief also noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine’s supporters to grow tired or distracted.

"The truth is that our support remains steadfast, and this meeting demonstrates that we will stand with Ukraine. We will support Ukraine, we will continue to put pressure on Putin, and we will help ensure a lasting peace," he stressed.

Read more: New legislation allows Kremlin to deploy army to other countries under pretext of "protecting Russian citizens"

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