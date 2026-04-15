New legislation allows Kremlin to deploy army to other countries under pretext of "protecting Russian citizens"

Russia has adopted legislation expanding the president’s powers to use troops outside the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

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What the legislation provides for

The document, approved by the State Duma on April 14, allows the use of Russian troops in the event of Russian citizens being prosecuted in international or foreign courts.

This concerns cases that Moscow considers not to fall under international agreements or UN Security Council decisions.

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What the risk is

ISW analysts stress that the wording of the legislation is vague.

This could allow the Kremlin to arbitrarily interpret the grounds for using force abroad.

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Possible consequences

Experts warn that the new rules could create a legal basis for military operations outside Russia.

At the same time, there is currently no clear understanding of how exactly the Kremlin will use these powers.

Against this background, analysts are recording rising tensions in the Baltic region and increased Russian military activity near the borders of NATO countries.

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