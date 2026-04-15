Hackers linked to Russia hacked over 170 accounts of Ukrainian prosecutors
Hackers linked to Russia have hacked into dozens of accounts belonging to Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators, gaining access to official correspondence and internal data.
According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports on this.
The scale of the cyberattack
According to the investigation, more than 170 email accounts were hacked over the course of several months.
At the same time, public data indicates that at least 284 accounts were compromised between September 2024 and March 2026.
Most of the victims were Ukrainian law enforcement officers, but the attacks also affected representatives from neighboring NATO countries and the Balkans.
How the hack was uncovered
Information about the hacks was accidentally made publicly available.
They were discovered by cyber threat researchers from the Ctrl-Alt-Intel group, which includes British and American experts.
The leak contained logs of hacking operations and thousands of stolen emails.
Who was attacked?
Among the hackers' targets are employees of specialized prosecutor's offices, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, and the Prosecutors' Training Center in Kyiv.
It is likely that the email account of at least one high-ranking official at the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office was hacked.
Certain government agencies were also targeted, including a hospital in Pokrovsk and local financial institutions.
The purpose of the attacks
Experts believe that the cyberattacks were aimed at gathering information about investigations into Russian spies and collaborators.
In addition, there is talk of a possible attempt to obtain compromising material on Ukrainian officials.
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