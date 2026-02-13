Ukraine and Sweden to cooperate in field of cybersecurity

Ukraine and Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity cooperation in Germany on February 12.

The Swedish government reported this, Censor.NET says.

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What is known?

It said the agreement will boost Ukraine’s cyber resilience while also strengthening Sweden’s ability to counter modern cyber threats.

The cooperation envisages Sweden’s involvement in capacity building through training, methodological support, the exchange of experience, and secure information sharing to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russian cyberattacks.

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At the same time, conditions are being created for Ukraine to share its experience in countering modern Russian cyberattacks.

Term of the agreement

It is reported that the cooperation memorandum was concluded between Sweden’s National Cybersecurity Centre under the Defence Radio Establishment and Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP).

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The agreement is valid for five years.