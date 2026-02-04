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Russia carried out cyberattacks on Italy despite calls for peace during Olympics – Tajani
Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that cyberattacks directed by Russia on embassies, including in Washington, and on hotels in the resort town of Cortina, where the Winter Olympics are being held, were repelled.
Italy’s national news agency ANSA wrote this, Censor.NET reports.
The actions were organized by Russia
According to Tajani, all attacks were neutralized without significant consequences for the work of diplomatic missions and Olympic facilities.
"We repelled a series of cyberattacks on the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, starting with Washington, as well as on some Winter Olympics facilities, including hotels in Cortina," the minister said, stressing that "these are actions directed by Russia."
Olympics 2026
- The Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and at the Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo.
- The UN and the organizers of this year’s Winter Olympics called for a pause in all armed conflicts worldwide during the Winter Olympics in Italy from February 6 to 22 and the Paralympics from March 6 to 15.
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