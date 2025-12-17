EU and US are not competitors when it comes to establishing peace in Ukraine, - Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated the importance of continuing pressure on Russia in order to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to ANSA.

Pressure on Russia

"It is important to maintain pressure on Russia, which, contrary to what its propaganda says, is bogged down in a very tough war of attrition at the cost of enormous sacrifices. This difficulty is the only thing that can force Moscow to agree to a deal," Meloni said.

She stressed that Italy has no intention of "abandoning Ukraine at the most delicate moment in recent years."

The EU and the US are not competitors

According to Meloni, the EU and the United States are not "competitors" when it comes to establishing peace in Ukraine. She noted that this week's talks in Berlin, attended by European leaders, US negotiators, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in an "atmosphere of constructivism and unity."

At the same time, Meloni noted that the issue of possible territorial concessions was the most difficult in the negotiations.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation to visit US after contacts between US and Russia, over weekend or later, - Zelenskyy

Italy will not send troops to Ukraine

In addition, she reiterated that Italy would not send any troops to Ukraine as part of the multinational forces deployed there if a ceasefire agreement were reached.

Negotiations in Berlin