EU and US are not competitors when it comes to establishing peace in Ukraine, - Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated the importance of continuing pressure on Russia in order to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to ANSA.
Pressure on Russia
"It is important to maintain pressure on Russia, which, contrary to what its propaganda says, is bogged down in a very tough war of attrition at the cost of enormous sacrifices. This difficulty is the only thing that can force Moscow to agree to a deal," Meloni said.
She stressed that Italy has no intention of "abandoning Ukraine at the most delicate moment in recent years."
The EU and the US are not competitors
According to Meloni, the EU and the United States are not "competitors" when it comes to establishing peace in Ukraine. She noted that this week's talks in Berlin, attended by European leaders, US negotiators, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in an "atmosphere of constructivism and unity."
At the same time, Meloni noted that the issue of possible territorial concessions was the most difficult in the negotiations.
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine
In addition, she reiterated that Italy would not send any troops to Ukraine as part of the multinational forces deployed there if a ceasefire agreement were reached.
Negotiations in Berlin
- We would like to remind you that on Sunday, December 14, a meeting took place in Berlin between a Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team.
- It is known that negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the US will continue on Monday, December 15. Specific proposals under consideration are not being disclosed at this time.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced "significant progress" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that a follow-up meeting would take place.
- On December 15, negotiations between the delegations continued.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password