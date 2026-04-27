"USF units are striking 1,500–2,000 km deep into Russian territory and eliminating over 30,000 occupiers every month," — Madiar

The strategy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces calls for strikes deep into Russian territory and the systematic elimination of enemy personnel.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the USF, Robert Madiar Brovdi, spoke about this in an interview with the BBC.

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Strikes on Russian territory

According to the commander, Ukrainian drones are capable of operating 1,500–2,000 km behind enemy lines.

The primary targets include, in particular, oil refineries that are funding the war against Ukraine.

Madiar emphasized that such facilities are legitimate military targets.

Destruction of manpower

A separate focus is on targeting Russian military personnel.

USF units are tasked with eliminating more than 30,000 occupiers every month—more than Russia can mobilize.

According to him, about 30% of drone strikes are directed specifically at personnel.

Each hit must be confirmed by video.

Read more: AFU struck command posts, radar stations, and warehouses in occupied territories and in Russia

The Role of the USF on the Front Lines

As the BBC notes, the Unmanned Systems Forces account for only about 2% of the total strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, they account for one-third of all targets destroyed.

The turnover rate within the unit is less than 1% per year.

The goal of the strategy

The commander emphasized that the main objective is to contain the enemy, not to launch large-scale offensive operations.

Another important objective is to undermine the morale of Russian society through losses and attacks on infrastructure.