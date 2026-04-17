AFU struck command posts, radar stations, and warehouses in occupied territories and in Russia

On April 16 and during the night of April 17, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of key Russian military targets.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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Strikes on Command Posts

In particular, enemy command posts were targeted.

Among them was a command and observation post near the village of Dovhe in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

Drone control centers in the areas of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast, Russia, and Uspenivka and Zelene in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were also struck.

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Strikes on Logistics and Equipment

Ukrainian forces also attacked a weapons repair and maintenance base in Klynkyne, Donetsk Oblast.

A logistics hub in Mangush was targeted, as well as a storage facility for amphibious assault boats in Chornomorsk, in occupied Crimea.

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Destruction of Warehouses

Defense forces struck ammunition depots in Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, Panteleimonivka, Donetsk Oblast and Dovzhansk, Luhansk Oblast.

In addition, warehouses containing logistical supplies and fuel and lubricants in the Sabivka and Rovenky areas of Luhansk Oblast were also targeted.

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Confirmed Results

According to the General Staff, the destruction of a drone laboratory in the Orlynskyi area of Donetsk Oblast on April 9 has been confirmed.

It has also been confirmed that the "Nebo-M" radar station in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was struck on April 16.

In addition, the "Podlot" radar station in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was struck on April 15.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are currently being assessed.

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