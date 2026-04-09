Strike on ferry "Slavyanin" in occupied Crimea complicated logistics of Russian troops, - Navy

The damage sustained by the Russian heavy-lift ferry "Slavianin" in the temporarily occupied Crimea has significantly complicated logistics for Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

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What happened

According to Pletenchuk, this is not the first time this ferry has been damaged.

He emphasized that the "Slavianin" has a high load capacity and is used to transport railroad cars.

Previously, the vessel had been operating on international routes, but it was later deployed to support military logistics.

See more: Last Russian railway ferry in occupied Kerch has been neutralised, - Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

How did this affect Russia?

Due to damage to the ferry, Russian troops are being forced to rely more heavily on rail transport.

These are routes that pass through the temporarily occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

"I think the railway will now have to shoulder a heavier burden… because supplies still need to be delivered," Pletenchuk noted.

According to him, the occupiers must ensure a constant supply of resources, including fuel for a large aviation contingent.

Watch more: Colonel "Kupol" on defence of border with Crimea until 2022: "There were mines, there were troops – first echelon, second, air defence, artillery, tanks. I saw this with my own eyes". VIDEO

What other routes is the enemy using?

In addition to the railway, Russian forces are also using a combined bridge crossing, including road and passenger traffic.

At the same time, there are restrictions on the transport of heavy armored vehicles and fuel and lubricants due to infrastructure damage and increased risks.

A Navy spokesperson noted that such shipments remain dangerous, but that does not mean the Russians will completely abandon them.